Planes at Southampton Airport still delayed after runway incident today

PLANES departing from Southampton Airport today are still facing delays caused by an incident on the runway earlier this morning.

One of the planes coming in to land had a tyre blowout, leaving it stuck on the airport runway.

Passengers have been facing delays all day, with many flights suspended for two hours or more.

But now, the only delays that remain are the inbound 1.45pm from Nantes, which will land at 3.05pm, and the 12.20pm departure to Jersey, which is estimated to leave at 2.20pm.

The airport's social media team confirmed that there were ‘complications’ with getting the stranded plane off the runway.