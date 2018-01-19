Plans for new Southsea sea defences to go on show

Have your say

DESIGNS for a new coastal defence scheme will be on display at a series of consultations.

Southsea Coastal Scheme is holding the events for people to give feedback on their plans for the seafront. The consultations will have illustrations on ideas for the new sea defences which could include removing part of Clarence Esplanade, narrowing the road and making it one-way or raising the promenade. Events are at:

Canoe Lake Tennis Pavilion on February 23 between 1pm and 7pm and February 24 between 11am and 4pm.

Fratton Community Centre on February 28 between 1pm and 7pm.

Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club on March between 1pm and 7pm.

Cosham Community Centre on March 6 between 3pm and 7pm.

Eastney Community Centre on March 7 between 1pm and 7pm.

Aspex Gallery on March 9 between 1pm and 7pm.

St Jude’s Church on March 14 between 1pm and 7pm.

Visit southseacoastalscheme.org.uk.