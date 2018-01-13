Search

Plans in the pipeline

Here's what's being planned in your area
Here's what's being planned in your area
Lord General Richard Dannatt

Former military top brass slates plans that could see UK lose 2,000 Royal Marines and sailors

0
Have your say

Here’s some of the planning applications received in the last week in this area

PORTSMOUTH

Drayton & Farlington: Construction of a single-storey side extension at 14 Penarth Avenue; Mr Tadhir Radwan.

St Thomas: Construction of single-storey rear orangery at 35 High Street; Crofton HIC.

Milton: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 27 Goldsmith Avenue; Mr and Mrs M Davies.

St Thomas: Construction of bin store and outbuilding; and installation of electric car charging space and mobility scooter bay at 1-73 Hartford House Blount Road; Hartford House Limited.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Single-storey side/rear extension at 18 Wallington Shore Road; Mr Gareth Allen.

Hill Head: Single-storey rear extension and side porch at 19 Old Farm Lane; Mr Ian Woodhouse.

Portchester East: First-floor side extension and third-storey front extension to study at 71 Leith Avenue; Mrs Down.

Warsash: Single-storey side and rear extensions with roof alterations at 262 Warsash Road; Mr Romanas Revuckas.

Sarisbury: Four-bedroom detached dwelling and garage at land to the rear of 77 Burridge Road; Mrs Anita Barney.

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Redevelopment of a rugby pitch to provide World Rugby compliant artificial grass, with associated hard and soft landscaping, fencing, a storage container, dugout and floodlighting at Hooks Lane Ground clubhouse, Fraser Road; Mr Jonathan Hogan.

Hart Plain: Construction of a two-storey rear extension and a first-floor side extension, including alterations to an existing roof at 48 Kings Road; Mr and Mrs Banks.

Purbrook: Conversion of a loft, incorporating a  rear roof extension and a rear extension to an existing dwelling at 26 Rosemary Way; Mr and Mrs Smith.

GOSPORT

Hardway: Construction of two storey outbuilding fronting Green Lane in 130 Priory Road; Mr Bryan Aitkenhead.

Lee West: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 50 Cambridge Road; Mr Davidson.

Anglesey: Construction of wall and timber gates at 19 Crescent Road (conservation area); Mrs Lesley Flett.