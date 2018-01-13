Plans in the pipeline

Have your say

Here’s some of the planning applications received in the last week in this area

PORTSMOUTH

Drayton & Farlington: Construction of a single-storey side extension at 14 Penarth Avenue; Mr Tadhir Radwan.

St Thomas: Construction of single-storey rear orangery at 35 High Street; Crofton HIC.

Milton: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 27 Goldsmith Avenue; Mr and Mrs M Davies.

St Thomas: Construction of bin store and outbuilding; and installation of electric car charging space and mobility scooter bay at 1-73 Hartford House Blount Road; Hartford House Limited.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Single-storey side/rear extension at 18 Wallington Shore Road; Mr Gareth Allen.

Hill Head: Single-storey rear extension and side porch at 19 Old Farm Lane; Mr Ian Woodhouse.

Portchester East: First-floor side extension and third-storey front extension to study at 71 Leith Avenue; Mrs Down.

Warsash: Single-storey side and rear extensions with roof alterations at 262 Warsash Road; Mr Romanas Revuckas.

Sarisbury: Four-bedroom detached dwelling and garage at land to the rear of 77 Burridge Road; Mrs Anita Barney.

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Redevelopment of a rugby pitch to provide World Rugby compliant artificial grass, with associated hard and soft landscaping, fencing, a storage container, dugout and floodlighting at Hooks Lane Ground clubhouse, Fraser Road; Mr Jonathan Hogan.

Hart Plain: Construction of a two-storey rear extension and a first-floor side extension, including alterations to an existing roof at 48 Kings Road; Mr and Mrs Banks.

Purbrook: Conversion of a loft, incorporating a rear roof extension and a rear extension to an existing dwelling at 26 Rosemary Way; Mr and Mrs Smith.

GOSPORT

Hardway: Construction of two storey outbuilding fronting Green Lane in 130 Priory Road; Mr Bryan Aitkenhead.

Lee West: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 50 Cambridge Road; Mr Davidson.

Anglesey: Construction of wall and timber gates at 19 Crescent Road (conservation area); Mrs Lesley Flett.