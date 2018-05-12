Plans in the pipeline

Here are some of the planning applications that have been lodged in this area recently.

PORTSMOUTH

Cosham: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 53 Hawthorn Crescent; Mr Moon Yeung Tai.

Drayton & Farlington: Alterations to roof to include construction of dormer window to side roofslope, gable build-up to rear and installation of roof lights at 14 Homefield Road; Mr Karl Davies

St Jude: Conversion of existing seven bedroom house in multiple occupation to three self-contained flats, two bedsits, external alterations to include construction of dormer windows to front and rear roofslope and first floor extension to rear elevation at 39 Worthing Road; JCL UK Ltd.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 61 Wallington Shore Road; Mr Neil Kent.

Hill Head: Construction of single-storey rear extension and front porch at 73 Crofton Lane; Mr & Mrs West.

Park Gate: Part conversion of garage to utility room at 17 Collingworth Rise; Mr Michael Palliser.

Portchester West: Replacement single-storey rear extension to form kitchen at 9 Cams Hill; Ms Charlotte Broadman.

Titchfield Common: Construction of a first floor rear extension at 30 Hunts Pond Road; Mr Phil Dominy.

GOSPORT

Hardway: Conversion of boat store to two bedroom dwelling at 134 Priory Road; Mr William Shaw.

Alverstoke: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 73 Village Road (conservation area); Mr and Mrs Szabo.

Brockhurst: Change of use from general industrial (Class B2) to leisure (Class D2) at Unit 8a Brockhurst Industrial Estate; Mrs Sarah Carlin.

HAVANT

Emsworth: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 6 Nile Street; Mr Michael Geary.

Purbrook: Construction of a single-storey development with a mximum height of 3.9m, extending 6.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling at 40 Privett Road; Mr T Hall.

St Faiths: Alteration to a roof, elevation and extension to a garage – including cladding – to use as habitable accommodation at 2C Hallett Road; Mrs Camilla Marchesi.