Plant workshops to celebrate diversity

TO CELEBRATE plant diversity, Fareham in Bloom are holding free planting workshops.

As part of its ‘world of flowers’ theme, the organisation is running free sessions on Sunday April 29 where participants will learn how to grow seasonal plants from around the world.

The workshop will be held at St Margaret’s Nursery, St Margaret’s Lane, Titchfield with sessions running at 10am, 11.30am and 3pm.

Please note you will need to book your space by calling St Margaret’s Nursery on 01329 846006 and the first 100 people to book will get a free fuchsia cutting and a 20 per cent discount to use on the day.