Plastic haul marks beach clean’s 25th anniversary

DOZENS of volunteers united to celebrate the 25th year of a popular beach clean.

For a quarter of a century Meon Shore in Hill Head has been combed by nature lovers striving to keep their area tidy.

And that was no different last Saturday, as an estimated 70 people turned out for Surfers Against Sewage’s Big Spring Beach Clean at the coastal beauty spot, with the Fareham Society.

Meg Lampard, a Surfers Against Sewage volunteer, said: ‘The people who came along were well informed, enthusiastic and ready to get stuck into plastic pollution.’

In an audit carried out at the beach, it was found plastic packaging from firms Cadbury, Mars and Coca Cola were among the most common picked up by volunteers.