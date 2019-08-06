Play resumed after Havant and Waterlooville FC fan collapses during match

A HAVANT and Waterlooville FC fan is apparently receiving treatment after collapsing during tonight’s game.

The Hawks are playing away to Hampton and Richmond FC tonight in a National League South clash.

But towards the end of the first half, a fan reportedly collapsed behind the goal in the away end – putting the match on hold.

Posting on social media, a spokesman for the Hawks said: ‘The players are back out, the fan is now in the hands of doctors and paramedics.

‘We wish them a speedy recovery.’

London Ambulance Service has confirmed it was called to the ground, but currently has no update on the fan’s condition.

