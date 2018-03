Have your say

A WOMAN will be speaking about her experience as a writer.

Playwright Emma Bevan will give a presentation at Elson library, in Gosport, on Friday.

She will be talking about her experience of writing both for pleasure and profit.

The talk is at the library, on Chantry Road, between 10am and 11am.

The event is free and there is no need to book.

Tea and coffee is 20p.