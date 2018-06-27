‘Plenty of colour and sound’ promised for upcoming Bridgemary Carnival

EXCITEMENT is building for the return of an annual carnival in Gosport.

The Bridgemary Carnival will return for a 12th year on Saturday, July 21 – with organisers hoping to build on the success of previous years.

A procession will start at 11.30am from Bridgemary School in Wych Lane, heading through surrounding roads before returning to the school.

Many people have already signed up to take part in the procession, including the Gosport Steampunk Society.

There will be laser tag, bouncy castles, Punch and Judy and many different stalls.

Chair of the Bridgemary Carnival Association, Lesley Ward, said: ‘We will have over 700 horns and whistles to give out free at the carnival, so with the Big Noise Samba Band, the Dolphin Marching Band, and the Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band and lots of participants in bright costumes, there is going to be plenty of colour, sound and noise in Bridgemary.’

The theme for this year’s event will be ‘around the world’.