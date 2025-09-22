Police and family extremely concerned for welfare of missing 59-year-old Portsmouth man
The 59-year-old, from Portsmouth, was last seen in Malvern Road yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 21) at approximately 2.30pm.
Robert was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue jumper and a sandy coloured bomber jacket, as well as blue trainers and glasses.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We and his family are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“If you see him, or think you have seen him since this afternoon, please call 999 with reference 44250427910.”