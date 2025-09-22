Police and family extremely concerned for welfare of missing 59-year-old Portsmouth man

Have you seen Robert Mittens?

The 59-year-old, from Portsmouth, was last seen in Malvern Road yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 21) at approximately 2.30pm.

Have you seen missing Robert Mittens from Portsmouth?placeholder image
Have you seen missing Robert Mittens from Portsmouth? | Hampshire Police

Robert was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue jumper and a sandy coloured bomber jacket, as well as blue trainers and glasses.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We and his family are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you see him, or think you have seen him since this afternoon, please call 999 with reference 44250427910.”

