EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a fire beneath a block of flats in Portsmouth.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed two crews from Southsea were called to a report of a fire in a bin shed beneath properties in Peel Place at 4.26pm.

Hampshire police at the scene of the fire in Peel Place, as they assist Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Fiona Callingham

Crews extinguished the blaze using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels but remain on the scene as they continue dampening down the area.

A large blackened bin and other items have been photographed in Peel Place.

Police have confirmed they are in the area to assist firefighters and have cordoned off the walkway linking Peel Place with Middle Street.

Firefighters from Southsea issued a stop message at 5.05pm.