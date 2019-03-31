Police appeal after 12-year-old boy goes missing in Southsea 

AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Callum has not been seen since Friday in Southsea.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they might know where he is to contact them on 101.

Callers should quote the crime reference number 44190109712.

