Police arrest four men after man dies from 'shotgun wounds' in 'targeted incident' in Corhampton

POLICE have arrested four men in connection with the murder of a man who died from ‘shotgun wounds’ in a ‘targeted incident’.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was found in a car in a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, at 9.58am on Saturday July 13.

A postmortem examination confirmed the man had died as a result of shotgun wounds, in what the police called 'a targeted attack.’

A 25 year-old man, a 28 year-old man and a 29 year-old man, all from Winchester, and a 31 year-old man from Eastleigh, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are currently in police custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The family request that their privacy is respected at this time.

The police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting Operation Coach.

