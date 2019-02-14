Police arrest man after ‘distraction burglaries’ in Portsmouth

POLICE have made an arrest following two ‘distraction burglaries’ in Portsmouth where a man who was claiming to be from charity stole over £800.

The first incident took place on Liss Road on February 9 when a man went to an address claiming to be collecting for charity. After returning the following day to update the homeowner on how much money he'd collected a wallet was stolen from a coat pocket in the hallway.

The second incident happened on February 11 when a man claiming to be collecting for charity stole a purse containing £30 and bank cards. The cards were then used to make transactions totalling £800.

A 42-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary and possession of a class A drug.

Police have now issued advice from the burglaries. ‘We would like to remind the public, to never open your door to someone you don’t know or aren’t expecting and make sure a caller is who they say they are before letting them into your home.

‘Genuine callers will be happy to show you their identification or call back when someone else is at home with you.’

For more information call 101 or if a crime is in progress call 999.