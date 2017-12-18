Police bring elderly friends together

Have your say

THERE were smiles throughout the room as elderly residents from across Portsmouth came together for a special Christmas party.

The Eastney and Milton Neighbourhood Police team organised a Christmas event for elderly and vulnerable people at St Swithun’s Church Hall in Waverley Road, Southsea.

The Eastney and Milton Neighbourhood Police team held a Christmas event for the elderly and vulnerable people of Portsmouth at St Swithuns Church Hall, Waverley Rd, Southsea

Guests joined in with a carol service, a game of bingo and enjoyed refreshments yesterday afternoon.

Rachel Webb, 80, said: ‘It has been really good this afternoon.

‘It is nice to get away from all the noisy shops and spend some time with friends.

‘There was a garden party in the summer that the police held, but there are even more people here.’

The ladies from the Portsmouth Stroke Club enjoy the Christmas party

Win Hopes, 83, said: ‘The event has been very nice indeed.

‘Everyone is very friendly and it’s a lovely atmosphere.’

Roy Chandler, 71, said: ‘It is nice to have a pleasant afternoon together like this.

‘To have the chance to catch up with our friends really is wonderful and the police has certainly kept us well-fed.

‘It is very nice to come to these sorts of events.’