Police bring elderly friends together

THERE were smiles throughout the room as elderly residents from across Portsmouth came together for a special Christmas party.
The Eastney and Milton Neighbourhood Police team organised a Christmas event for elderly and vulnerable people at St Swithun’s Church Hall in Waverley Road, Southsea.
Guests joined in with a carol service, a game of bingo and enjoyed refreshments yesterday afternoon.
Rachel Webb, 80, said: ‘It has been really good this afternoon.
‘It is nice to get away from all the noisy shops and spend some time with friends.
‘There was a garden party in the summer that the police held, but there are even more people here.’
Win Hopes, 83, said: ‘The event has been very nice indeed.
‘Everyone is very friendly and it’s a lovely atmosphere.’
Roy Chandler, 71, said: ‘It is nice to have a pleasant afternoon together like this.
‘To have the chance to catch up with our friends really is wonderful and the police has certainly kept us well-fed.
‘It is very nice to come to these sorts of events.’