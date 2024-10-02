Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman, Leesiang Levitt.

It is believed the 76-year-old left her home address in Alton between 8:45am and 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 1).

She is described as of Asian descent, black and grey hair, about 5ft 1in tall and slim build.

The police are appealing for information to help us find missing woman Leesiang Levitt. | Hampshire Police

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are issuing an image her family have provided us with, but please be aware that she will be older than she appears in this image.