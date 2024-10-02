Police concerned for welfare of missing 76-year-old woman from Alton
It is believed the 76-year-old left her home address in Alton between 8:45am and 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 1).
She is described as of Asian descent, black and grey hair, about 5ft 1in tall and slim build.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are issuing an image her family have provided us with, but please be aware that she will be older than she appears in this image.
“Leesiang may be in a confused state, so if anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240426657.”
