There was a police presence in St Jame's Road in Southsea yesterday afternoon and the police have now confirmed that they have discovered a body.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We received a report of a concern for the welfare of a 75 year-old man shortly before 2:40pm on Saturday, March 30. The man’s body was subsequently located inside a property on St James’ Road in Southsea. His family has been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected and a file is being prepared for the coroner."