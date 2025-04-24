Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are continuing their search for a 30-year-old man who was last seen at the beginning of the week.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate Kieron, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”

Kieron is white, 6ft tall, of average build, with a bald head and a full tattoo sleeve on his left arm and his legs.

The police have reason to believe that Kieron is likely to be in the Odiham or Long Sutton area.

If anyone has seen Kieron or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 1830 of April 21.