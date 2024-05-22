Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 14-year-old missing from Locks Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a 14-year-old who has gone missing.

The 14 year-old was last seen at around 9:10am today (Wednesday, May 22) in Twiggs End Close in Locks Heath. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate her and they have said they are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Ava is described as white, 5ft 5 inches tall, of slim build and she has shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black trousers, black shoes and carrying a black bag.