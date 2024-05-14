Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a 71-year-old man who is missing.

David Trujillo, from Southampton, was last seen at approximately 8am on Wednesday, May 8 at Challis Court, Southampton. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but they are extremely concerned for his welfare and they are now turning to the public for assistance.

David is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 inches tall, of medium build with grey hair which is balding on top and he wears dark glasses. He may be wearing a grey top and jogging bottoms with a black flat cap. David is also described as speaking with a slight Spanish accent.​

