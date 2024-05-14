Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 71-year-old man from Southampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Trujillo, from Southampton, was last seen at approximately 8am on Wednesday, May 8 at Challis Court, Southampton. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but they are extremely concerned for his welfare and they are now turning to the public for assistance.
David is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 inches tall, of medium build with grey hair which is balding on top and he wears dark glasses. He may be wearing a grey top and jogging bottoms with a black flat cap. David is also described as speaking with a slight Spanish accent.
David walks with a big stick which comes up to his shoulder, but may potentially be using a mobility scooter. If anyone has seen David or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240193143.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.