Police extremely concerned for welfare of missing 13-year-old

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:10 BST
The police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a 13-year-old that was last seen earlier this week.

Lola was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, May, 21 in the Fleet area. It is thought that she may travel to the south west London area. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate Lola, but they are extremely concerned for her welfare and they have launched a public appeal.

Lola is described as white, approximately 5ft 6 ins tall and she has silvery, blonde hair.

If anyone has seen Lola or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44240214210. Click here for more information about the police.

