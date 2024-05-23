Police extremely concerned for welfare of missing 13-year-old
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a 13-year-old that was last seen earlier this week.
Lola was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, May, 21 in the Fleet area. It is thought that she may travel to the south west London area. The police have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate Lola, but they are extremely concerned for her welfare and they have launched a public appeal.
Lola is described as white, approximately 5ft 6 ins tall and she has silvery, blonde hair.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.