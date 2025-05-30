Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 14-year-old

The police have said they are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a 14-year-old who has gone missing.

The police have said that officers have ‘been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Hallie, but are extremely concerned for her welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.’

Hallie is described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and she has long, straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a brown jumper and white trainers.

If anyone has seen Hallie, or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44250235431.