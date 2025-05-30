Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 14-year-old
Hallie, from Southampton, was last seen this morning (Friday, May 30) in the area of Tremona Road, Southampton.
The police have said that officers have ‘been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Hallie, but are extremely concerned for her welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.’
Hallie is described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and she has long, straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a brown jumper and white trainers.
If anyone has seen Hallie, or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44250235431.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.