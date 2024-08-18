Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 29-year-old from Basingstoke
The police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a 29-year-old who has gone missing.
Matthew Parratt from Basingstoke, was last seen at approximately 1:14am today (Sunday, August 18) on Worting Road in Basingstoke.
The police have said that they have been carrying out ‘extensive enquiries to try to locate Matthew, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.’
Matthew is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins - 6ft tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown vest top, green and red shorts and no shoes.
