Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a 29-year-old who has gone missing.

The police have said that they have been carrying out ‘extensive enquiries to try to locate Matthew, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Parratt from Basingstoke, was last seen at approximately 1:14am today (Saturday, August 17) on Worting Road in Basingstoke. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins - 6ft tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown vest top, green and red shorts and no shoes.