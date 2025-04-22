Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 30-year-old, from Fleet, was last heard from at 9.10pm yesterday (Monday, April 21) and the police are extremely concerned for his welfare.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate Kieron, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”

Kieron is described as 6ft tall, white and he is of average build. He has a bald head and a full tattoo sleeve on his left arm and his legs.

The police believe that Kieron is likely to be in the Odiham or Long Sutton area. If anyone has seen Kieron or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 1830 of Monday, April 21.