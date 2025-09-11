Police extremely concerned for welfare of missing 66-year-old Judy

Have you seen Judy Poole?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have launched an appeal to locate a 66-year-old woman, Judy, who is missing.

Judy was last seen in the Station Road area of Liss at approximately 12.30pm today (Thursday, September 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you help the police find missing woman, Judy Poole, 66? | Hampshire Police

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Judy, but they have said they are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Judy has been described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder-length curly blonde hair and bright blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, bright blue patterned shirt and a silver necklace.

If anyone has seen Judy, or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44250411925.