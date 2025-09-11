Police extremely concerned for welfare of missing 66-year-old Judy
Police officers have launched an appeal to locate a 66-year-old woman, Judy, who is missing.
Judy was last seen in the Station Road area of Liss at approximately 12.30pm today (Thursday, September 11).
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Judy, but they have said they are extremely concerned for her welfare.
Judy has been described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder-length curly blonde hair and bright blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, bright blue patterned shirt and a silver necklace.
If anyone has seen Judy, or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 and quote incident number 44250411925.