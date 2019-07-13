A MISSING woman’s disappearance has sparked an urgent search involving the police helicopter with people urged to check their gardens and sheds.

Missing Norah Collins was last seen at abbout 11pm last night on the beach near The Lifeboat Inn at Hayling Island Sea Front.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are concerned for Norah’s welfare and are asking members of the public to report any sightings to us.

‘In addition, we would ask local people to check their gardens and sheds in case she has used these as a safe space to spend the night.

‘Norah is described as white, slim, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers or leggings, and flip flops.

‘If you have seen Norah, then please call us on 101, quoting incident 71 of today’s date.’

Missing Norah Collins was last seen at 11pm on July 12 on the beach at Hayling Island

Officers said to dial 999 in an emergency.

A police helicopter was seen low over the area last night at around 11.30pm – shortly after Ms Collins was last spotted.