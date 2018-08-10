Police in frantic search for man who touched teen girls in the woods in Waterlooville

POLICE are frantically trying to catch a sexual predator who has been preying on teenage girls in a wooded area in Waterlooville - with fears mounting he could strike again unless he is caught.

Two disturbing incidents took place on Monday between 2pm and 2.30pm where teenage girls were approached by a man who made sexual comments before they were touched inappropriately over clothing at Quens Inclosure.

The assault followed

Around 3.30pm on Saturday 4 August, a teenage girl was left feeling intimidated by a man who kept walking with her and asking for her number on Hart Plain Avenue. No assault took place.

Chief Inspector Clare Jenkins said: “We have now received a number of reports of a man acting suspiciously, inappropriately, and in some cases sexually assaulting young women in Waterlooville.

“All of these reports are being taken seriously and officers are working proactively to identify the person responsible.

“If you live in this area and have CCTV footage which covers the areas where the offences took place, please take a look and if you see anything at all that you think could help please get in touch immediately.

“We would ask that nothing, including footage or images, is posted on social media and is instead handed to the police.

“Officers will be out and about in the area over the next few days, but we continue to remind anyone walking on their own in these areas to be extra vigilant and to report anything suspicious to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180298470, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.