Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing 43-year-old Portsmouth man
A missing persons appeal has been launched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to locate Leslie Prince from Portsmouth.
The 43-year-old has been missing since Thursday, July 3 where he was last seen in St Michael’s Road at approximately 11am.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“Unfortunately we do not have a clothing description for him.”
Leslie has been described as white, around 175cm tall with a proportionate build, a shaved head, and a brown goatee with some grey.
If you see Leslie, or think you may have seen him since Thursday morning call 999 with reference 44250297120.
