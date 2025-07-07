The police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a man who has been missing since last week.

The 43-year-old has been missing since Thursday, July 3 where he was last seen in St Michael’s Road at approximately 11am.

The police are concerned for the welfare of missing Leslie Prince. | Hampshire Police

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Unfortunately we do not have a clothing description for him.”

Leslie has been described as white, around 175cm tall with a proportionate build, a shaved head, and a brown goatee with some grey.

If you see Leslie, or think you may have seen him since Thursday morning call 999 with reference 44250297120.