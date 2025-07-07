Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing 43-year-old Portsmouth man

The police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a man who has been missing since last week.

A missing persons appeal has been launched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to locate Leslie Prince from Portsmouth.

The 43-year-old has been missing since Thursday, July 3 where he was last seen in St Michael’s Road at approximately 11am.

The police are concerned for the welfare of missing Leslie Prince.placeholder image
The police are concerned for the welfare of missing Leslie Prince. | Hampshire Police

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Unfortunately we do not have a clothing description for him.”

Leslie has been described as white, around 175cm tall with a proportionate build, a shaved head, and a brown goatee with some grey.

If you see Leslie, or think you may have seen him since Thursday morning call 999 with reference 44250297120.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

