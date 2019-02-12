Police investigation launched after cars torched

Have your say

AN ARSON investigation has been launched after cars were destroyed in linked fires.

Cosham firefighters were called to deal with incidents in Crookhorn on Monday night.

A Renault Megane Sport was torched at around 10.30pm in Jason Place.

And an hour later a Vauxhall Astra and BMW 3 Series were spotted on fire at Downs Close, also in Crookhorn. A nearby Renault van was damaged.

One fire engine was sent to the first incident with two appliances being deployed to the second.

No injuries were reported.