Police issue hotel CCTV footage to track down missing Portsmouth man Matthew Bone

POLICE have re-issued an appeal for a man who has been missing for 12 months after new hotel CCTV footage has emerged.

Matthew Bone, 27, from Waterlooville, went missing in March last year after receiving treatment for dehydration at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on March 6.

Matthew Bone

He is then believed to have travelled to the Worcestershire area where CCTV footage has been released showing him in a hotel in Callow End Village.

The footage shows Matthew checking into the Stanbrook Abbey Hotel before going up the stairs to his room. On March 9, footage then shows him leaving his room and departing the hotel without informing anyone. He was said to be wearing a green jumper with yellow trousers and walking boots.

Between March 9 and 15, a man matching Matthew’s description was said to have been camping in the area in a pea green tent. Police have asked anyone who matches with this description to come forward so they can eliminate this line of enquiry.

In the appeal video released by West Mercia Police, detective inspector Dave Knight said that Matthew may be deliberately avoiding being located as well as expressing concerns that he could be being exploited as a ‘modern slave’.

Inspector Knight said: ‘We want to know Matthew is safe. Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.’