The police have launched an appeal to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Paige, from Southampton, was seen leaving her home address at about 7pm yesterday (October 9) but has not been since.

The police have launched an appeal for missing 17-year-old, Paige, from Southampton. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

She has been described as white, with a slim build, about 5ft 6in tall, with long black hair and a nose piercing on both sides. The teenager was last seen wearing a black fur coat, black trousers, white top and carrying a white handbag.

If anyone has seen Paige or has any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250458521.