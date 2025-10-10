Police launch appeal to find missing 17-year-old who was last seen yesterday
The police have launched an appeal to locate a missing 17-year-old.
Paige, from Southampton, was seen leaving her home address at about 7pm yesterday (October 9) but has not been since.
She has been described as white, with a slim build, about 5ft 6in tall, with long black hair and a nose piercing on both sides. The teenager was last seen wearing a black fur coat, black trousers, white top and carrying a white handbag.
If anyone has seen Paige or has any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250458521.