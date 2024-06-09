Police launch missing persons appeal for 17-year-old girl from Southampton
The police have launched a missing persons appeal for a 17-year-old who was last seen yesterday.
Nelly was last seen at 4pm on Saturday, June 8 when she left her home address in the Hill Lane area of Southampton. It is thought she was going to attend the Pride event at Hoglands Park.
She is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of slim build and wearing a pink dress. He has long blonde hair. If you think you’ve seen Nelly since she went missing, or think you might know where she is now, please contact the police as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44240241513. In an emergency dial 999.
