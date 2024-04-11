Police launch missing persons appeal for 62-year-old last seen at The Needles in Freshwater
The police have launched a missing persons appeal for a 62-year-old who was last seen earlier this week.
Alan Souter, from Freshwater, was last seen at about 4:15pm on Monday, April 8 at The Needles.
He is described as having white hair with a tinge of grey and balding on top, clean shaven and he was last seen wearing a black jumper with a white-collared shirt, black cargo trousers and black work boots. If anyone has any information about Alan's whereabouts or his recent movements, please call 999 quoting reference 44240150389.
