Alan Souter, from Freshwater, was last seen at about 4:15pm on Monday, April 8 at The Needles.

He is described as having white hair with a tinge of grey and balding on top, clean shaven and he was last seen wearing a black jumper with a white-collared shirt, black cargo trousers and black work boots. If anyone has any information about Alan's whereabouts or his recent movements, please call 999 quoting reference 44240150389.