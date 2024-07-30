Police launch missing persons appeal for Bulgarian man last seen in Portsmouth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:32 BST
The police have launched a missing person appeal for a Bulgarian man.

The 33-year-old from Bulgaria was last seen at around 10pm in the Bramshott Road area of Portsmouth on Friday, 19 July. Dimitar is described as white with an olive complexion and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers. If anyone has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240311185 | Hampshire Police

If anyone has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240311185. For more information about the police and how to report information, click here.

