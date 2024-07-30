Police launch missing persons appeal for Bulgarian man last seen in Portsmouth
The police have launched a missing person appeal for a Bulgarian man.
The 33-year-old from Bulgaria was last seen at around 10pm in the Bramshott Road area of Portsmouth on Friday, July 19. Dimitar is described as white with an olive complexion and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.
