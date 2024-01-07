Police launch search for John Canning, 68, missing from Southampton as concern grows for his welfare
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Canning was last seen at about 10.25am on Friday, January 5 – and the force is asking members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find John Canning, who is missing from Southampton? The 68-year-old was last seen at approximately 10.25am on Friday 5 January in the Tremona Road area. We are very concerned for John’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”
John is described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft8ins tall
- Medium build
- Distinctive grey shoulder-length hair and beard.
- Speaks with an Irish accent.
- He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, dark blue trousers, a blue jacket, black woolly hat with a hole in the top and brown shoes.
- John has links to Totton.
If you see John please call 999 quoting reference 44240006270.