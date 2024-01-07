John Canning was last seen at about 10.25am on Friday, January 5 – and the force is asking members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find John Canning, who is missing from Southampton? The 68-year-old was last seen at approximately 10.25am on Friday 5 January in the Tremona Road area. We are very concerned for John’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”