Police name man charged with rape on teenager in Hampshire

A MAN accused of raping an 18-year-old woman as she walked alone has been named by police.

Detectives investigating the rape of the female in Riverside Park, Southampton, last December have charged a man.

Jozef Janczura, 33, of Laburnum Road, has been charged with rape of a female over the age of 16-years-old and causing actual bodily harm.

The attack happened in Riverside Park just off Woodmill Lane between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Sunday December 2 last year.

He will appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.