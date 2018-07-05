Police name man who died in Hampshire motorbike crash

POLICE have confirmed the name of a man who died in a motorbike crash in Hampshire yesterday.

Steven Rayner, 53, of Northwood Park, Sparsholt, died as a result of the collision the eastbound carriageway, between Winchester and Alresford, at 8.42am.

The collision involved a Land Rover Discovery and a motorbike.

Police confirmed that Mr Rayner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident or either vehicle prior to what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180250358.