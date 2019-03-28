A 74-year-old police officer chased down and arrested a suspect 45 years his junior in a pursuit and foot chase.

Special Constable Keith Smith was praised by Essex Police colleagues for running through gardens to catch the 29-year-old man.

The force's roads policing unit said on Twitter that the incident happened after a vehicle failed to stop for Mr Smith in Benfleet on Tuesday.

‘Despite being 74yrs old he engaged in not only the pursuit but a foot chase detaining the suspect in the gardens of a nearby house,’ police wrote.

Essex Chief Constable BJ Harrington described Mr Smith as an ‘inspiration to us all’.

Special Constable Keith Smith (left) caught the suspect who was 45-years his junior. Picture: Essex Roads Police/ Twitter

The arrested man has been charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop and harassment, the force said.

