Police release CCTV of man following barbers break-in

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following a break-in at a barbers shop in Fareham.

Razor Sharp Barbers in Miller Driver, Fareham, was broken into before 2am on Monday with cash, iPads and a charity tin stolen.

The pair behind the business shut for the day while the door that was damaged – its glass had been smashed – was repaired.

The business is owned by Matt Staker and Dom Valente who opened the barbers four years ago on a mission to bring London style to Fareham at high street prices.

Despite a spate of break-ins recently, police said today it ‘has not identified any links’ with other incidents in the area but is ‘keeping an open mind’.

Speaking of the break-in, Matt said: ‘We’ve had a lot of cash stolen. Money was taken from the till and from out the back.

‘We had the money we earned during the Christmas rush, so you can imagine there was a lot taken. Our charity tin was stolen too and our iPads.

‘We got a phone call from police in the early hours of the morning because our alarm was going off.

‘We turned up at about 2.30am and the police had already boarded the door up.

‘We’ve been inside now and there’s glass everywhere, there’s no way we could have opened. We’ve had to turn customers away.’

The hi-tech salon has iPads in the walls, an XBox gaming area and flat screens showing films.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘Anyone who can help us identify this person should call police on 101, quoting 44190006971, as we would like to speak to him as part of our enquiries.’