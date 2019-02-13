Police release images of man following Christmas Day assault outside PRYZM nightclub

POLICE are appealing for information following a serious assault outside a nightclub on Christmas Day after releasing images of a man they would like to speak to.

The assault took place outside PRYZM nightclub in Stanhope Road on Christmas Day last year at 3am.

Two people were arrested following the incident but were later released, though they remain under investigation.

Now police want to speak to another man in relation to the assault.

Anyone who knows the person in the picture should call 101 quoting 44180477305.