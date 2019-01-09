Police search Bognor Regis house over train murder

POLICE investigating the murder of a man who was bludgeoned to death on a train near Guildford searched a house in Bognor Regis today.

British Transport Police launched a murder investigation after Lee Pomeroy, 51, was stabbed repeatedly following an altercation on-board a Guildford to London Waterloo train at around 1pm on Friday (January 4).

A BTP spokesman said a fresh witness appeal was launched on Wednesday following a 'number of extensive enquiries'.

He confirmed that the force had 'executed a warrant' to search a property in Bognor Regis.

‘Further searches in the Clandon area of Surrey have also been conducted and detectives have also executed a warrant to search a property in the Bognor Regis area,’ he said.