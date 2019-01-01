POLICE are searching the home of a terror suspect accused of carrying out a ‘frenzied’ New Year's Eve stabbing which left three people hurt.

A 25-year-old is being held on suspicion of attempted murder after a couple were left with serious injuries, while a police officer was also stabbed as he tried to stop the suspect.

Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police, said the suspect lived in the Cheetham Hill area of the city and counter-terrorism officers were at his address.

He said a couple aged in their 50s suffered multiple stab wounds in the ‘random’ attack.

The suspect was heard to shout ‘Allah’ and ‘Long live the Caliphate’ during the incident at the station, which is next to Manchester Arena where suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people on May 22 2017.

Mr Jackson said: ‘There is wide reporting in the press about what the attacker allegedly said during the incident and because of this we want to be clear, we are treating this as a terrorism investigation.

‘However it's really important to stress we are retaining an open mind in relation to the motivation for this attack.

‘We have nothing to suggest at this time others are involved.

‘We believe we have identified the man in custody.

‘In fact we are currently searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester, we commenced that in the last 30 to 40 minutes.

‘We know the attacker arrived at the location and soon after he attacked two people, a man and a woman, who have suffered very serious injuries.

‘Whilst serious thankfully these are not life-threatening.’