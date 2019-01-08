Police seek men after homophobic hate attack – National

Police have released a photo of three men they want to trace following an unprovoked homophobic assault.

Officers responded to reports that two men had been assaulted by four men on London's South Bank at 14.30 on Tuesday January 1.

It is thought the attack, which is being treated as a hate crime, happened close to the National Theatre.

The victims, aged 28 and 31, who were holding hands, suffered facial injuries and bruising in the assault. They did not require hospital treatment.

The suspects left in the direction of the Oxo Tower. They are all described as white and in their mid-20s, and were wearing hooded tops.

Officers are releasing the images of three of the four suspects in the hope of identifying them.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact officers at Lambeth via 101, quoting the reference 6108/1Jan, or tweet @MetCC. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.