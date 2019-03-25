Police shut down nuisance Havant flat after rife drug activity and anti-social behaviour 

POLICE have shut down a nuisance flat in Havant for three months after its inhabitants brought misery to the neighbours.

Magistrates issued a closure order on Friday for a flat in Heywood Gardens after anti-social behaviour and disorder spiralled out of control at the address.

The order will last until June 22 and makes it a criminal offence for anyone to enter the property, unless authorised by the police, during that period.

Hampshire Constabulary applied for the order to address concerns around drug use and anti-social behaviour, following a number of complaints.

PC Dan McGarrigle from the Force Anti-Social Behaviour Team said: ‘I hope this closure reassures the community that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity in our communities and we will do everything within our power to stop it.

‘It was clear that criminal activities at the address had a negative impact on the quality of life of other residents.

The boarded up flat

‘The closure order would not have been possible without the help and co-operation of our partners at Portsmouth City Council’s housing department and the community, so I would like to thank them for their help and support.

‘If you are concerned about anti-social behaviour in your area, please call your local Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.’