Police to crack down on drink and drug driving with six-week operation

DRINK and drug drivers are being targeted in a summer crackdown by police that starts today, with officers conducting operations on the roads for the next six weeks.

Hampshire Constabulary will be out in force targeting those who drink or take drugs and get behind the wheel.

The crackdown will take place across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and in the Thames Valley region.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit will be conducting drink/drug operations throughout the day and night across both force areas for the next six weeks (June 4-July 14).

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard, said: ‘Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired, but we are dedicated to reducing it.

‘These people not only put themselves at risk, but others who are often innocently going about there daily lives.

‘As well as aiming to reduce the number of people who are killed or injured, we would also like to remind motorists that receiving a conviction for drink or drug driving could ruin their lives.

‘We are now using Drug Analysers, so if we suspect someone may be impaired by drugs we can carry out a roadside drug test.’

Extra patrols will be carried out designed to breathalyse and educate drivers.