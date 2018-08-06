Police to take on firemen in charity football match at Havant & Waterlooville

POLICE and firemen will go head to head in a charity football match to raise cash for armed forces veterans.

Hampshire police will take on Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service at Havant & Waterlooville Football Club on August 19 to raise vital funds for the Pilgrim Bandits Charity.

Police officer and armed forces veteran Brent Vine is organising the match - with entry costing £5. ‘The club has been extremely generous in giving us the use of his club and pitch,’ Brent said.

Kick off for the much anticipated game will be 1pm with funds helping injured personnel live a full and fulfilling life.

There will also be a bar and food.

Children go free with a paying adult.