Police 'very concerned' for welfare of 41-year-old from Southampton who is missing

The police are 'very concerned' for the welfare of Zoee Harvey who has been missing since last night.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Feb 2024, 07:17 GMT
The 41-year-old was last seen in the Wonston Road area at 7:30pm on Sunday, February 25.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We are very concerned for her welfare and are asking members of the public to please report sightings to us immediately."

Zoee is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, of average build with brown shoulder length hair which she wears down. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas T-shirt and black leggings. Zoee may have walked a considerable distance since her last sighting, so the police are asking people all across the city as well as in Eastleigh and surrounding areas to share the appeal.

If you see Zoee, please call 999 and quote reference 44240082769.

