A NEW 10-apartment development with a distinctive witch's hat tower could be built on a disused city site to 'replicate' the pub which once stood there.

An application for 'high quality' homes in Warwick Crescent in Portsmouth has been submitted, consisting of three one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom apartments.

The burnt-out shell of the Mystery Pub in Somerstown with Tipton House in the background.

The Somers Town block would occupy land once used by the Mystery pub before it was demolished in 2005 and has been designed in a similar style.

Developer Bill McCance from Portchester said: 'We tried to replicate the Mystery in some way. It had to be the same sort of shape because of the space given.

'It's been barren land for 18 years. I think lots of people would rather see it used than just left there.

'There are so many people homeless and struggling without homes at the moment. This would be a good use of the space. As a developer you're damned if you do and damned if you don't.'

The Mystery pub was built in 1908 and closed in 2000. It was then demolished in 2005 following an arson attack.

If plans are approved the new build would come with five car parking spaces.

One neighbour, Tatjana Volaka from Grosvenor Street, was concerned this was not enough. In an objection she said: 'Our area already has a huge shortage of parking spaces, as all residents of Tinton House and Warwick House park on spaces around Grosvenor House.

'A new building with only five parking spaces for 10 apartments will create even bigger parking problems - if you take the statistic where every family has two cars and the guests will park as well.'

But Mr McCance said: 'The site only has room for five spaces.

'There are lots of tower blocks going up in Portsmouth at the moment with no parking provided.'

The tower of the development will be four storeys high, while the rest of the build is three storeys.

An application for eight flats on the site was previously approved by Portsmouth City Council.

It is thought a decision on the plans will be made in September.