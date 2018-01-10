£100m proposals to change motorway junction near Winchester

PLANS have been unveiled to change a junction on a busy motorway.

Highways England is holding a consultation on £100m proposals to improve the M3 at the junction of the A34, near Winchester.

The plans will see free-flowing road links between the motorway and the A34 both northbound and southbound with no need to enter the junction 9 roundabout; the A34 southbound link will pass under the M3 with a 50mph speed limit and a newly-designed dumbbell layout.

In a brochure explaining the project, Highways England said the proposals will improve safety, reduce delays, reduce the amount of congestion and increase journey time reliability.

It added: ‘It will also unlock the potential to create further businesses, jobs and housing.’

The proposed revamp has now been opened to public consultation, and is planned to be completed by 2023 at a cost of up to £100m.

For more information visit highwaysengland.citizenspace.com.