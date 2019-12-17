A 'potential' 100 per cent affordable development in Portsmouth up for decision

DEVELOPERS 'are in discussions' to create a site of 100 per cent affordable homes in Cosham following the demolition of a large family house.

Proposals to build 11 new dwellings on the site of Westmoors House in London Road will be discussed by members of Portsmouth's planning committee on Wednesday.

If approved the development will consist of 10 two-bedroom flats, a one-bedroom flat, 10 car parking spaces and bike storage.

Although city council policy requires that 20 per cent of the new development is marketed at affordable rates, a report to go to the committee shows an 'intention' from developer Cordage 3 Limited to create more.

The report said: 'The applicant has indicated their intention to provide on-site affordable housing in line with the housing enabling officer's comments and are currently in discussions with a registered provider to potentially deliver a 100 per cent affordable housing provision.'

It is thought the part three, part four-storey block, which would be built on the corner of London Road and St George's Road, will 'improve the appearance of the locality.'

'The application seeks to replace the building with a contemporary, high quality sustainable design,' the report said

'The proposed accommodation reflects the local need for affordable accommodation which is located within close proximity to high frequency public transport routes, local facilities and services.

'The development seeks to make best use of the site and will improve the appearance of the locality.'

However, 15 objections have been raised against the plans with many concerned about parking.

Melanie Stephenson, who lives in St John's Road, said: 'The parking on that stretch of road is already crowded and obscures visibility when turning into or out of St John's Road.

'I don't believe there are enough parking spaces contained within this application for the number of flats. The height of the building is also out of keeping with other properties in the area.'

But 11 residents have written in support of the scheme.

David Stephenson, of nearby Padwick Avenue, added: 'I support this development application. It's a good opportunity to provide quality housing close to local shops and transport links.'

A decision on the plans will be made by councillors on Wednesday, December 18.

Cordage 3 Limited declined to comment.